COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports 256 new cases, 1 additional death Sunday

As of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 256 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 39 recoveries, and one additional death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 14,006: 1,925 active, 11,942 listed as recovered and 139 deaths.

*Since the 4:00 p.m. cut off yesterday, 6 new cases have been reported or were transferred in from other jurisdictions. These cases are adjusted into the cumulative totals.

The City of Lubbock, through the Health Department and Office of Emergency Management, has successfully converted the COVID-19 data set into a new database system. The data migration took place last week. Ongoing quality control checks on the statistics and database continue to be a priority of the City of Lubbock.

The City reports the best information possible each day based on the data received prior to the 4:00p.m. cut-off time. The case information posted on the City’s dashboard is updated daily with the most recent information obtained throughout the case investigation. Please note that daily case counts are correct as of the time received and are used in calculating positivity rates and other relevant metrics.

