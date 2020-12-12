COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports 285 new cases, 8 additional deaths on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

As of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 285 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 261 recoveries and 8 additional deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 36,261: 4,424 active, 31,390 listed as recovered and 447 total deaths.

Since the 4:00 PM cut off yesterday, one case was identified as a duplicate or reassigned to the correct jurisdiction. This has been adjusted into the cumulative totals.

As of 4:00 p.m. there are a combined 21 open hospital beds and 37 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System. Note that this reflects staffed beds open to receive patients and differs from the available bed count shown on the DSHS and the City of Lubbock dashboards. These dashboards count all available beds, including specialty beds, such as pediatrics, PICU, outpatient, psychiatric and others, as well as hospitalized patients in the 22 county Trauma Service Area.

Lubbock remains above the 15% threshold where the percentage of COVID-19 confirmed patients in regional hospitals as a percentage of available hospital beds. Today’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage is 27.0%. Trauma Service Area B will remain under the additional restrictions outlined under Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders until we remain below 15% for seven consecutive days.

Executive Orders 31 and 32 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-31 or here mylubbock.info/ga-32

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

Local COVID-19 statistics can be found here mylubbock.info/covid

(News release from the City of Lubbock)