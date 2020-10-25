COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports 340 new cases, 87 recoveries on Sunday

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

As of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 340 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 87 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 17,478: 2,693 active, 14,610 listed as recovered and 176 deaths. 

**Since the 4:00 p.m. cut off yesterday, 3 new cases have been reported or were transferred in from other jurisdictions. These cases are adjusted into the cumulative totals.

Executive Order GA-32 allows certain venues to reopen at 75% capacity and allows certain counties to resume elective surgeries. Counties within Trauma Service Areas with high COVID-19 hospitalizations are excluded from these reopenings. Executive Order GA-32 defines high hospitalizations as at least 15 percent of a hospital’s total capacity being used for COVID-19 hospitalized patients for seven consecutive days.

DSHS updated its dashboard to reflect the changes implemented with Executive Order GA-32.  The City of Lubbock will be reporting the hospitalization rate as reflected on the DSHS dashboard.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar