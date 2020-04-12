COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports 37 new cases, 2 additional deaths Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock has confirmed 37 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and two additional deaths, as of 4:00 p.m. on April 12, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 307: 223 active, 68 listed as recovered and 16 deaths.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

