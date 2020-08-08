COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports 41 new cases, 20 recoveries on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

As of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 41 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 20 additional recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 6,059: 1,680 active, 4,299 listed as recovered and 80 deaths. 

The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which  prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, within the city limits, unless approval from the Mayor is received. That order can be found at mylubbock.us/COVID19 

To request approval from the Mayor for outdoor events with anticipated gatherings of 10 or more people, visit mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe where you will find an approval checklist. Completed checklists should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of ten days prior to the event for approval.

