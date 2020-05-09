COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports 6 new cases, no additional recoveries or deaths in Saturday update

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock has confirmed six new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 4:00 p.m. on May 9, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 589: 232 active, 308 listed as recovered and 49 deaths. All this information can be found on a comprehensive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19.

Through its investigations into the positive COVID-19 cases, the Health Department has identified Buffalo Wild Wings at 6320 19th Street as a possible community exposure site. The exposure date is May 6 from 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)