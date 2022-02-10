LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on COVID-19 in the county.

The city reported 70 new cases and no additional deaths.

A total 96,195 cases and 1,036 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Other data can be seen on the dashboard below provided by the City of Lubbock.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 2/10/22)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 13.79 percent as of last update provided on Thursday, February 3, 2022.