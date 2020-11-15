COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports a record 750 new cases, 1 additional death on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

As of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 750 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 412 recoveries and 1 additional death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 25,820: 4,881 active, 20,666 listed as recovered and 273 total deaths.

*Since the 4:00 PM cutoff, there were 32 additional cases reported or transferred in to Lubbock. These cases are adjusted into the cumulative totals.

As of 4:00 p.m. there are a combined 13 open hospital beds and 15 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System. Note that this reflects staffed beds open to receive patients and differs from the available bed count shown on the DSHS and the City of Lubbock dashboards. These dashboards count all available beds, including specialty beds, such as pediatrics, PICU, outpatient, psychiatric and others, as well as hospitalized patients in the 22 county Trauma Service Area.

Lubbock remains above the 15% threshold where the percentage of COVID-19 confirmed patients in regional hospitals as a percentage of available hospital beds. The most recent number is 24.81%. Trauma Service Area B will remain under the additional restrictions outlined under Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders until we remain below 15% for seven consecutive days.

Executive Orders 31 and 32 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-31 or here mylubbock.info/ga-32

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

Local COVID-19 statistics can be found here mylubbock.info/covid

