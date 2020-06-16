COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports new daily record of 61 cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 61 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and nine recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 955: 338 active, 566 listed as recovered and 51 deaths. All this information can be found on a comprehensive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19

The City of Lubbock Health Department has identified an outbreak of COVID-19 among 18-25 year olds who recently visited bars where six foot distancing between groups was not observed. The exposure dates are between June 6 – 14. Individuals with this exposure should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and avoid any contact with high risk individuals, such as elderly and those with compromised immune systems, for the next 14 days. Logie’s was identified as an exposure site connected to this outbreak, and has been temporarily closed by the Health Department.

The following potential exposure sites voluntarily closed to undergo Level 3 cleaning: Twin Peaks, The Lantern, Bierhaus, Chimy’s, Crickets, Atomic Lounge and The Cheesecake Factory.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains