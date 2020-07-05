COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports 34 new cases, 15 new recoveries and 2 new deaths Sunday

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

As of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 34 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 15 recoveries and two additional deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 2,861: 1,415 active, 1,389 listed as recovered and 56 deaths. Over the July Fourth holiday weekend, only the graph depicting the number of hospitalized patients will be updated at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19 

The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott's latest executive order which requires everyone to wear a facial covering in public where social distancing is not feasible. That order can be found at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19 

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

