COVID-19: City of Plainview offices, facilities closing to the public beginning Monday

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the City of Plainview will close City facilities to the public beginning Monday, November 23rd. Staff will evaluate confirmed cases to determine when offices may reopen.

“The safety of our employees and citizens is of the utmost importance to the City,” says Jeffrey Snyder, City Manager. “With the increase in cases, we felt it prudent to do our part to prevent gatherings of 10 or more in public facilities.”

City of Plainview employees will continue to report to work and be available to assist through telephone and email. Also, citizens may schedule an appointment if they need to meet with a City employee and specific department questions may be submitted at www.plainviewtx.org/RequestTracker.aspx.

The Finance Office (121 W. 7th) drive through window will remain open to accept water bill payments or payments can be made via a secured automated telephone system by calling 866-277-1446.

Municipal Court and Community Development will also be accepting payments and pertinent documents via the drive through window located on the west side of City Hall during normal business hours. Municipal Court tickets may be paid by calling 866-279-4737.

The Fair Theater, Rotary Building and Shelter House will be temporarily closed to the public.

City staff is committed to supporting our community’s efforts to conduct business with the City. Please do so through email, telephone and electronic portals when possible. It is a priority that the City continues to provide the core services of public safety, water/wastewater treatment and solid waste disposal throughout this event.

Please wash your hands, practice social distancing and if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and coughing), please contact your physician. Residents are encouraged to stay home and do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview / Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

