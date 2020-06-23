COVID-19 concerns is pushing parents to consider homeschooling

LUBBOCK, Texas — As schools across Texas are getting ready to return to classes, parents are looking into alternative education like homeschooling. The Texas Home School Coalition reports dozens of parents have called their number to see how to legally take their children out of public school.

“For many parents they’re afraid of their children getting sick, and then passing that sickness onto others who may be more vulnerable,” said Tim Lambert, President of THSC. “From the stories and phone calls we get, I don’t think a lot of people want to risk their kids right now.”

In a poll done by EverythingLubbock.com more than 900 people responded, and 627 said they would not be putting their children back in school, and 302 said they would.

“My son is going into kindergarten, and as much as we would hate for him to miss that, we would rather him stay home during this time,” said Kate Nagel, step-mom to a 5-year-old boy. “He’s so little that he doesn’t understand proper hand washing, and he is always touching his face or the floor, so it is just not a good idea for him.”

Nagel said should COIVD-19 cases drop to single digits, she would consider putting him back in school. However, she believes this to be unlikely, and is planning for her son to be homeschooled at this time.