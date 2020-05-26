COVID-19 delays construction on Monument of Courage

LUBBOCK, Texas – The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed construction on the Lubbock Regional Monument of Courage, said organizers.

Granite to be used for the monument is being shipped from Georgia but crews expect to complete the project this summer with a rescheduled dedication date.

“August 7th which is National Purple Heart Day,” said Steve Oien, Lubbock’s Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

The memorial at Huneke Park will pay tribute to local Gold Star families, Purple Heart recipients, and 12 West Texans that have received the Medal of Honor.

“It’s not intended to take away from any of the 931 names on the War Memorial,” said Oien. “They’re honored there and that’s the way it should be but sometimes we tend to forget that there’s some others that have also paid a very high cost for our freedom.”

Organizers like Danny Kotch, whose son is a wounded soldier, says the monument will be beautifully recognize three different groups of people.

“Purple Heart Soldiers have been wounded in war. For the Gold Star families, this will be a sacred spot for them where they can once again, reflect and a place to give thought to their fallen soldier,” said Kotch. “Then for the Medal of Honor recipients, to highlight the greatest courage and the greatest valor of American soldiers.

To donate or purchase a brick for the project, visit 0900moph.com.