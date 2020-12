POST, Texas — Garza County officials released an update Wednesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of December 16, there were 234 total confirmed cases with 212 listed as recovered and 12 deaths.

Since the last update provided to EverythingLubbock.com on November 25, 36 additional cases, 28 additional recoveries and 5 additional deaths were reported.