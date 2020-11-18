COVID-19 is hitting Lubbock hospitals hard and health care workers need help more than ever

LUBBOCK, Texas — For months, nurses have been suiting up and providing care to those critically affected by COVID-19, and now more than ever they are asking the community to do their part.

University Medical Center is one of the hardest hit hospitals in the state with over 170 COVID-19 patients taking up a majority of their capacity.

Nursing Director Jessica Wolff said it comes down to education and understanding that this virus is very much real and is making multiple people sick.

“I want people to realize how difficult it is with this diagnosis and with the limited restrictions to try to decrease the transmission,” said Wolff. “Whether this is COVID or not it’s hurting people. It’s hurting our loved ones and our neighbors and we need it to stop.”

Being on the front lines means putting your own health at risk, which leads to a decline in nurses on the floor that are able to provide care.

Ashley Strong, a registered Nurse at UMC, recently got out of quarantine and she was one of the 200 health care workers out on leave for the time being.

“Just follow the rules — it’s not that hard,” said Strong. “We are tired, working all the time, picking up extra shifts and a lot of my coworkers are sick. I just came off quarantine, and it’s hard.”

They want the community to put themselves in health care workers shoes and understand how doing your part does matter.

