COVID-19 Mini Hub testing, vaccinations will be closed Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department:

Due to freezing temperatures in the area, the Public Health Department and LRN Laboratory will close the testing site as well as the vaccination clinic at the Mini Hub located at 2721 50th Street this Wednesday, January 26.

The Mini Hub will reopen Thursday, January 27, with modified hours:

The testing site will operate from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The vaccination clinic will operate from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Mini Hub is scheduled to resume normal hours of operation on Friday, January 28.

