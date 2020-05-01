COVID-19 mobile test collection sites coming to South Plains on May 1 & 2

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Friday, the City of Plainview announced it would have a mobile COVID-19 test collection site in town on May 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

According to their announcement, the test collection site will be located at the Ollie Liner Center at 2000 S. Columbia.

The city is asking anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to use the site for testing.

There will also be a mobile test collection site in Levelland on May. It will be located in the Citizen’s Bank parking lot from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For both sites, people can call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org to make an appointment for testing.