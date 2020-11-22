COVID-19: New changes to some City of Lubbock facilities, departments start Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:
Due to the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation in the community, the City of Lubbock will implement changes in operations for some City facilities and departments beginning Monday, November 23. Going forward masks are mandatory* in all City faciliites, when conducting business with the City, in all Citibus vehicles and facilities and in the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
- *Mask exemptions listed in the Governor’s Order still apply.
The updates are listed below:
City Operations
- All City Council Meetings and Board and Commission meetings will be held virtually until further notice.
Development Services
- The lobby for Development Services will be limited to no more than three customers at a time.
- Online submittal of permit applications and plans is strongly encouraged via the Citizen Self Service portal at http://egovaccess.ci.lubbock.tx.us/EnerGov_Prod/SelfService/#/home. Instructions about setting up an account may be found at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/building-safety/citizen-self-service.
- Meetings will be held virtually whenever feasible
Civic Center
- Closed to public events at least through December 2020.
City Athletic Complexes
- No rental of athletic complexes ( including, but not limited to, Tom Martin Youth Sports Complex, Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center and Berl Huffman Athletic Complex)
- Previously scheduled turf practices may continue at Berl Huffman through November 23
Museums
- Will remain open to the public
- No rentals or in-person programming
- Virtual programming will continue
Community Centers
- Will be closed as of Monday, November 23
- The senior lunch program will continue with curbside or delivery options.
Garden and Arts Center
- Will not host events with more than 10 people
Libraries
- Will remain open
- Cubside and delivery options remain available
- No food or drinks will be allowed in the libraries
- No in-person programs will be offered
- No room rentals
Municipal Court
- Limiting the number of defendants in both courtrooms
- There will be no jury trials until 2/1/21….date is subject to change
- Lobby capacity will be reduced from 15 to 10
Public Health
- Staff will continue with reduced clinic schedules
- When feasible, drive-up vaccinations will be offered
- The main lobby doors will be locked…the doors to the STD Clinic will serve as the entrance for all clinic visits
Citibus
- Continue operations with current COVID measures in place
- Masks are mandatory in all Citibus facilities and vehicles
LAS Shelter Operations
- LAS will continue intake by appointment only
- LAS will limit citizen capacity to 15 persons in facility at one time
- Cat room capacity will be limited to one group per room
- Volunteer Orientation will be limited to 10 persons
- Volunteer capacity will be limited to three volunteers in facility at one time
Field Operations
- Field Operations will continue to operate around the clock, 7 days a week
- Animal to human bite case investigations will be conducted over phone or other electronic means when victim is in a healthcare facility
(News release from the City of Lubbock)