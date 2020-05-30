COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 1 new case in their latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Saturday mornign concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (May 29), there were 58 total confirmed cases with 48 listed as recovered and four deaths.

One additional case was reported in the latest update.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

