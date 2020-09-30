COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 10 new cases, 10 additional recoveries in update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update X concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (September 29), there were 1919 total confirmed cases with 1761 listed as recovered and 58 deaths.

In the latest update, 10 additional cases, 10 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here .

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .

(Provided by City of Plainview)

