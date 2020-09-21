COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 10 new cases, 7 additional recoveries in update

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update X concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (September 18), there were 1807 total confirmed cases with 1646 listed as recovered and 57 deaths.

In the latest update, 10 additional cases, seven additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

(Provided by the City of Plainview)

