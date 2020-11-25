COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 105 new cases in latest update

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (November 24), there were 4052 total confirmed cases with 3404 listed as recovered and 81 deaths.

In the latest update, 105 additional cases, 60 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

