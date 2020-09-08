COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 11 new cases, 21 additional recoveries in update

LAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update X concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (September 3), there were 1686 total confirmed cases with 1548 listed as recovered and 48 deaths.

In the latest update, 11 additional cases, 21 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

Health officials said an additional update including Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s numbers would be released later in the day on Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here .

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .

(Provided by the City of Plainview)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains