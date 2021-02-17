COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 13 new cases, 1 additional death

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (February 15, 2021), there were 6003 total confirmed cases with 5805 listed as recovered and 134 deaths.

In the latest update, 13 additional cases, 56 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .