COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 13 new cases, 25 additional recoveries

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Monday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (August 14), there were 1491 total confirmed cases with 1339 listed as recovered and 33 deaths.

In the latest update, 13 additional cases, 25 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

Officials said Tuesday’s report will include Saturday and Sunday’s numbers, as well as an update to the weekly report.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

(Photo provided by the City of Plainview)

