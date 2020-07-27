COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 18 new cases, 1 additional death

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Monday afternoon concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Sunday (July 26), there were 1103 total confirmed cases with 916 listed as recovered and 25 deaths.

In the latest update, 18 additional cases, 32 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

