COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 18 new cases, no additional deaths

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Monday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (January 22, 2021), there were 5792 total confirmed cases with 5478 listed as recovered and 124 deaths.

In the latest update, 18 additional cases, 57 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .