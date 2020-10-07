COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 19 new cases, 18 additional recoveries in update

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
hale county

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (October 6), there were 2009 total confirmed cases with 1834 listed as recovered and 58 deaths.

In the latest update, 19 additional cases, 18 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

(Provided by the City of Plainview)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar