COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 2 new cases, 2 new recoveries in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (June 22), there were 178 total confirmed cases with 85 listed as recovered and six deaths.

Two additional cases and two additional recoveries were reported in the latest update.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

