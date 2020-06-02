COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 2 new cases, 5 additional recoveries in latest update

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (June 1), there were at total of 60 confirmed cases with 53 recoveries and four deaths.

Two additional cases and five additional recoveries were reported in the latest update.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

