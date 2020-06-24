COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 22 new cases, 1 new death in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (June 23), there were 200 total confirmed cases with 93 listed as recovered and seven deaths.

22 additional cases, eight additional recoveries and one additional death were reported in the latest update.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

(Provided by the City of Plainview)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains