COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 26 new cases, 17 additional recoveries in update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update X concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (August 31), there were 1644 total confirmed cases with 1514 listed as recovered and 45 deaths.

In the latest update, 26 additional cases, 17 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here .

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .

(Photo provided by the City of Plainview)

