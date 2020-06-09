COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 3 new cases, 1 additional death in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (June 8), there were 64 total confirmed cases with 54 listed as recovered and five deaths.

Three additional cases and one additional death were reported in the latest update.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

(Infograph provided by the City of Plainview)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains