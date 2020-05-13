COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 4 additional recoveries and 1 new case in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday afternoon concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (May 12), there were 41 confirmed cases, 28 recoveries and four deaths.

One additional case and four additional recovery were reported in the latest update.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

(Infographic provided by the City of Plainview)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19