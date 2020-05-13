COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 4 additional recoveries and 1 new case in latest update

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday afternoon concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (May 12), there were 41 confirmed cases, 28 recoveries and four deaths.

One additional case and four additional recovery were reported in the latest update.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 in the Plainview and Hale County area.
(Infographic provided by the City of Plainview)

