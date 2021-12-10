COVID-19: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 47 new cases, 1 death in bi-weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their bi-weekly update Friday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (December 6, 2021), there were 8,304 total confirmed cases with 8,004 listed as recovered and 174 deaths.

In the latest update, 47 additional cases, 12 recoveries and 1 additional death was reported. The total number of active cases was 126.