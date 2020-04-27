COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 5 new cases, 1 additional recovery in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

The Plainview / Hale County Health Department has received five new confirmed cases with one new recovery for a total of 24 cases including ten recoveries and four deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hale County as of Sunday, April 27th at 5:00 p.m. in Hale County.

1st Case: The first confirmed case in Hale County was reported on March 24th. An adult male, age range 21-40, has recovered. His transmission type was Out of County.

2nd Case: The adult female (age range 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside of County and she has recovered.

3rd Case: The adult female (age range 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside of County and she has recovered.

4th Case: The adult male (age range 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local and he has recovered.

5th Case: The adult male (age range 60+) is currently at home. His transmission type is Outside of County and he has recovered.

6th Case: The adult female (age range 61+) has passed away. Her transmission type was Local.

7th Case: The adult male (age range 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local and he has recovered.

8th Case: The adult female (age 61+) passed away. Her transmission type was Local.

9th Case: The adult male (age 61+) has passed away. His transmission type was Local.

10th Case: The adult male (age 61+) is at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate and he has recovered.

11th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate and he has recovered.

12th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Outside County and he has recovered.

13th Case: The adult female (age 61+) has passed away. Her transmission type was Indeterminate.

14th Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local and she has currently recovered.

15th Case: The adult male (age 61+) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.

16th Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.

17th Case: The adult female (age 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.

18th Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.

19th Case: The adult male (age 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.

20th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.

21st Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.

22nd Case: The adult female (age 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.

23rd Case: The adult male (age 41-60) currently in a medical facility. His transmission type is Indeterminate.

24th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate.

Plainview / Hale County Health Department and other response agencies have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues and will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. They will also continue to prepare for the possibility of more local cases and will update the public accordingly.

Please wash your hands, practice social distancing and if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and coughing), please contact your physician. Residents are encouraged to stay home and do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview / Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

