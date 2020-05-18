COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 5 new cases and 1 additional recovery in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Monday afternoon concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Sunday (May 17), there were 49 confirmed cases, 34 recoveries and four deaths.

Five additional cases and one additional recovery were reported in the latest update.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

(Infograph provided by the City of Plainview)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains