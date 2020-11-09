COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 54 new cases, 55 additional recoveries in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update X concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (November 6) there were 3021 total confirmed cases with 2571 listed as recovered and 71 deaths.

In the latest update, 54 additional cases, 55 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .

(Provided by the City of Plainview)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains