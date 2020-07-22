COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 58 new cases, 63 additional recoveries in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (July 21), there were 1,032 total confirmed cases with 834 listed as recovered and 21 deaths.

In the latest update, 58 additional cases and 63 additional recoveries were reported.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here .

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .

(Infograph provided by the City of Plainview)

