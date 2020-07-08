COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 69 new cases, 1 additional death in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (July 7), there were 661 total confirmed cases with 367 listed as recovered and eight deaths.

In the latest update, 69 additional cases, 25 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

(Provided by the City of Plainview)

