COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 7 new cases, 4 additional recoveries in update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update X concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (August 25), there were 1591 total confirmed cases with 1478 listed as recovered and 39 deaths.

In the latest update, seven additional cases, four additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here .

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .

(Provided by the City of Plainview)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains