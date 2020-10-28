COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 73 new cases, 1 additional death in update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (October 28), there were 2632 total confirmed cases with 2262 listed as recovered and 65 deaths.

In the latest update, 73 additional cases, 33 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .

(Provided by City of Plainview)

