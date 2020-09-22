COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 8 new cases, 55 additional recoveries in update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (September 21), there were 1815 total confirmed cases with 1701 listed as recovered and 57 deaths.

In the latest update, eight additional cases, 55additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here .

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .

(City of Plainview)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains