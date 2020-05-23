COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports a new case and 3 additional recoveries in latest update

Breaking News
by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Saturday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (May 22), there had been 55 confirmed cases with 39 recoveries and four deaths.

One additional case and three additional recoveries were reported in the latest update.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

(Provided by the City of Plainview)

