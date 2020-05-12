Breaking News
COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports a new case and a recovery in latest update

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday afternoon concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (May 11), there were 40 confirmed cases, 24 recoveries and four deaths.

One additional case and one additional recovery were reported in the latest update.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

(Infographic provided by the City of Plainview)

