COVID-19: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports no new cases, recoveries or deaths in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (April 27), there were 24 confirmed cases, 10 recoveries and four deaths.

No additional cases, recoveries or deaths were reported in the latest update.

Detailed information on the 24 confirmed cases was provided in the previous update that was released on Monday.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

(Infograph provided by the City of Plainview)

