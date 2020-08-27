COVID-19 reduced in the Lubbock Co. jail among inmates, jailers

LUBBOCK, Texas– While there were still positive cases of COVID-19 among inmates and jailers by Thursday, the numbers were reduced more than they were one month ago.

Last month, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office reported 64 active cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office confirmed 12 inmates tested positive for the virus.

Eight jailers also tested positive for the virus, with three other jailers self-isolating due to pending test results, according to Lubbock County.

Five inmates were quarantined or isolated for the virus. However, their cases were not considered active.