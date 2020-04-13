COVID-19 response efforts continue with rent/utility assistance and Hope Tote distribution

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:

Through a generous $75,000.00 grant provided by the Community Foundation of West Texas and the Lubbock Area United Way, The Salvation Army has commenced with providing rent and utility assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The Salvation Army provides rent/utility assistance throughout the year as part of its regular slate of programs and services to those in need, however, one of the eligibility criteria is that a cutoff or eviction notice be served prior to receiving assistance. The current crisis connected to COVID-19 has amended the eligibility criteria – a cutoff/eviction notice is not needed – clients simply need to provide proof that they have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 (layoff, cutback in hours, furlough, increase in childcare costs due to COVID-19, etc). Clients meeting the eligibility criteria for rent assistance will be assisted with an amount up to $750.00. Clients meeting the eligibility requirements for utility assistance will be assisted with an amount up to $250.00. Those needing assistance MUST first call to make an appointment (806-765-9434).

Last week, drive-thru distribution points were so well-received in Crosby, Lamb and Garza Counties that a drive-thru distribution point will be setup in Lubbock proper tomorrow between 1pm and 2pm. Due to the current crisis connected to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Salvation Army launched the Hope Tote initiative last week for seniors in Lubbock. To date, nearly 700 Hope Totes have been distributed to those living in Lubbock, Crosby, Lamb and Garza Counties. Specifically, the initiative is aimed at reaching independent seniors living alone and others struggling with the reality of extended facility closures, unexpected life-as-usual changes, relocation, etc.

[Tuesday’s] distribution is being conducted for people who have already called to pre-register. If the need continues, The Salvation Army will conduct subsequent drive-thru distribution points and information about those will be shared on our Facebook page and through the media prior to them occurring so that people can called to register beforehand. The distribution process occurs in such a way that recipients do not need to exit their vehicles. Appropriate distancing and safety measures consistent with what we’ve all become accustomed to during this crisis will be exercised to maximize the safety and well-being of everyone.

The Salvation Army continues to ask the public to partner with us by helping to provide canned goods, non-perishable long shelf-life foods, cleaning supplies, paper goods and hygiene items. Collected items can be dropped off at The Salvation Army’s offices at 1111 16th Street in Lubbock Monday-Friday, 9 am – 4 pm. The Salvation Army will pick up items that are collected in bulk, if needed.

For more information, contact Major David Worthy via email at david.worthy@uss.salvationarmy.org or via cell at 806.559.9235.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 155 years. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmylubbock.org.

(News release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19