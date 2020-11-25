COVID-19 silences bells of the Red Kettle Campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:

The Salvation Army launched its annual Red Kettle Campaign last week at a very limited number of locations, however, the day after Thanksgiving generally marks the full launch when Kettles fully blanket the area. This year, at many locations, silence will prevail where the sounds of a bell once rang out. “The pandemic has impacted almost every aspect of all of our lives and we anticipated that it would provide challenges for the Red Kettle Campaign this year in attracting volunteers to man the locations,” shares Major David Worthy. “In spite of that fact, because the campaign serves as the bridge and safety net to so many people in need throughout the South Plains, we knew that this year’s campaign may well be the most important one in its 129-year history.”

The primary difference this year will be the presence of unmanned “Silent Kettles” at a vast majority of locations. “The pandemic has caused a volunteer shortage, however, we’re hopeful that the absence of the bell will serve as a stark reminder of the days we’re all journeying through together and how many more people are in need,” Worthy said.

Shoppers are encouraged to give as they do every year as they pass by a Red Kettle – this year, the bell and volunteer will be absent, however, the need is greater than ever. With the end of the pandemic unforeseen at this point, The Salvation Army expects to rescue and assist a record number of people in need in 2021, much of that assistance provided through monies dropped into a Red Kettle. Through Christmas Eve, Kettle stations will be present throughout the area at local retail, grocery and shopping mall locations. The goal for 2020 is $250,000.00 for the campaign.

2020 is the 129th year of the Red Kettle Campaign nationally and it serves as the single-largest annual fundraiser for The Salvation Army in Lubbock. Red Kettle donations support a variety of programs and services including providing food, shelter, rental assistance, transportation, shelter and respite for those in need and holiday assistance to tens of thousands of West Texans served by The Salvation Army each year.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 155 years. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmylubbock.org.

