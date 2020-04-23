COVID-19 survivors’ blood donations needed in Lubbock, Vitalant says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Vitalant on Thursday said plasma donations from COVID-19 survivors are needed in Lubbock. Vitalant said such donations could be life saving.

Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, in Lubbock collects blood donations to be used by local hospitals.

The full statement from Vitalant said:

PLASMA DONATIONS FROM RECOVERED COVID-19 PATIENTS NEEDED TO HELP THE CRITICALLY ILL

Vitalant joins Covenant Health to Collect Convalescent Plasma

Lubbock TX – 04/23/2020 – Vitalant, the nation’s largest independent blood provider, has launched a program to treat COVID-19 patients with blood plasma donated by people who have recovered from the disease. Known as “convalescent plasma,” this blood component contains antibodies that may give patients an extra boost to fight their illness. In coordination with Covenant Health, Vitalant is working to identify willing donors who qualify for this type of donation.

Currently, there are no vaccines or proven treatments for COVID-19 because the virus is so new. Although trials for a vaccine are underway, it is expected to be many months before one is approved. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced national efforts to investigate and develop new convalescent plasma therapies. It is currently the only antibody treatment available to COVID-19 patients and, as such, is a promising new tool.

Vitalant is partnering with Covenant to identify people who have had the COVID-19 virus and recovered, so that they can be potentially qualified for this life saving procedure. This form of investigational treatment may give the body more fight against COVID-19 by using antibodies that are active against the disease. With the help of our local communities, hospital partners and extensive research experience, Vitalant is gearing up to help patients fight this novel infectious disease with the help of willing recovered COVID-19 patients.

“By donating convalescent plasma, a donor potentially may save the lives of several COVID-19 patients”, states Dr. Liz Rosenbaum, Medical Director for Vitalant, South.

“What we are looking to find out is whether antibodies in the plasma of a recovered patient will provide benefit to a patient currently sick with COVID-19,” said Dr. Dennis Duriex, Infectious Disease Physician, Covenant Health. “We are grateful to have Vitalant as a local resource to support this work.”

Vitalant is seeking convalescent plasma donors to help patients. Eligibility criteria are:

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test

Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days

Meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma

Even with these requirements, there may be additional tests or other criteria required. In some instances, those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be able to donate, even if they did not have an initial laboratory test. Those who meet that criteria and want to donate plasma are encouraged to apply through the Vitalant website Vitalant.org/covidfree. For more information, please call 866-CV-PLSMA (866-287-5762).

“As this life-transforming program continues to expand, we’re putting out a call to those who have recovered from COVID-19 to help patients in need,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s chief of marketing. “We encourage those who are eligible to go through the process to make a real difference.”

Vitalant will only accept donors who meet all FDA-required donor eligibility criteria and are symptom-free for at least 14 days. Potential donors can only donate if they have applied and have been accepted to the program. Donors cannot walk in for this procedure; they must first fill out the form at Vitalant.org/covidfree to begin the application process. Potential donors will then be contacted by Vitalant.

